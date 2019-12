Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Conversion ski #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2004 Location Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario Age 46 Posts 563 Conversion ski So I picked up this ski today. It's a JS hull with a 650 superjet motor. I wasn't expecting much and that's what I got lol. Gonna post a few pics, I'm all for cutting costs but cutting corners I'm not20191229_134552_HDR.jpg20191229_134557.jpg20191229_134603_HDR.jpg 1989 sea doo resto mod in the works #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2004 Location Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario Age 46 Posts 563 Re: Conversion ski The cone was just shoved in the rubber cover and clamped then reduced down to some plumbing fittings and no waterbox, to the side outlet which used part of a p trap. 1989 sea doo resto mod in the works #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2004 Location Dirty River Rider Dunnville, Ontario Age 46 Posts 563 Re: Conversion ski 20191229_141310.jpg20191229_140244.jpg

