Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 parts from x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 22 Posts 10 650 parts from x2 I've got some 650 parts off my x2 that need to go.

-complete running 93 silver 650 shortblock with electronics $350

-westcoast ep7500 head with 650 28cc domes comes with head gasket $175

-mariner openscoop intake grate $40



I would prefer pickup on the engine but will ship at buyers expense Attached Images 20191224_181235.jpg (2.56 MB, 8 views)

20191224_181235.jpg (2.56 MB, 8 views) 20191224_181230.jpg (2.51 MB, 8 views)

20191224_181230.jpg (2.51 MB, 8 views) 20191224_181108.jpg (2.04 MB, 7 views)

20191224_181108.jpg (2.04 MB, 7 views) 20191224_181157.jpg (2.31 MB, 6 views)

20191224_181157.jpg (2.31 MB, 6 views) 20191224_181204.jpg (2.43 MB, 6 views)

20191224_181204.jpg (2.43 MB, 6 views) 20191224_181213.jpg (1.95 MB, 6 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 177 Re: 650 parts from x2 Any chance you would sell the electronics and flywheel from the engine separate? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules