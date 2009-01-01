 Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????
  Today, 10:32 AM #1
    JSrider82
    JSrider82 is online now
    PWCToday Regular JSrider82's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Altona
    Age
    37
    Posts
    107

    Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????

    I put out an add looking for used or damaged front sponsons/tubbies for my 99 Superjet, I had an offer for a set of used front racing sponsons made by MACC. I cant find any info on them and just wondering if anyone has experience with them, or other suggestions.

    Thanks
  Today, 12:00 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,471
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????

    Post a picture of them.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 12:16 PM #3
    JSrider82
    JSrider82 is online now
    PWCToday Regular JSrider82's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Altona
    Age
    37
    Posts
    107

    Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????

    IMAG2218.jpg
    They are Fiberglass and they will fit a 99 superjet, that’s all I know
