Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ???? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 37 Posts 107 Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ???? I put out an add looking for used or damaged front sponsons/tubbies for my 99 Superjet, I had an offer for a set of used front racing sponsons made by MACC. I cant find any info on them and just wondering if anyone has experience with them, or other suggestions.



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,471 Blog Entries 5 Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ???? Post a picture of them.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 37 Posts 107 Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ???? IMAG2218.jpg

They are Fiberglass and they will fit a 99 superjet, that's all I know

