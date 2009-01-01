|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????
I put out an add looking for used or damaged front sponsons/tubbies for my 99 Superjet, I had an offer for a set of used front racing sponsons made by MACC. I cant find any info on them and just wondering if anyone has experience with them, or other suggestions.
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Anyone running MACC FRONT RACING SPONSONS ????
IMAG2218.jpg
They are Fiberglass and they will fit a 99 superjet, that’s all I know
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules