Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 piston failure/ wash photos #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location Kanchanaburi, Thailand Age 57 Posts 179 Ultra 150 piston failure/ wash photos Lost the number cylinder, and wanted to know what you guys think what caused it. Other 2 have 130 psi. Caught it just in time as no damage to the crank, and cylinder wall. I'm thinking lean issue caused by the carbs. Oil, and cooling lines are clear. Attached are photos of the other pistons. By the was they lean too ? Attached Images 20191229_121537.jpg (2.94 MB, 1 views)

20191229_121537.jpg (2.94 MB, 1 views) 20191229_142625.jpg (4.93 MB, 1 views)

