Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location grayland, wa Age 31 Posts 1,788 750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories $400 + shipping OBO. Used factory pipe chamber and parts for a Kawasaki 750SX jet ski. Includes Mariner exhaust manifold that is clocked correctly for this set up!





There are a couple dents, one in the chamber and one in the back pipe due to this setup being run with the B head pipe. They do not effect performance.





Price is plus shipping.





I had a head pipe quoted direct from Factory pipe for $310 a couple weeks ago to complete this set up.



PM for pics Im having troubles with my photobucket account



1986 Kawi X-2



750 fresh, blaster chamber, 46mm sbn, aluminum fuel tank, supertrapp waterbox, full steering mods, etc. #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 648 Re: 750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories Pics







