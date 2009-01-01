 750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories
  Today, 08:53 PM #1
    Davenjw
    750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories

    $400 + shipping OBO. Used factory pipe chamber and parts for a Kawasaki 750SX jet ski. Includes Mariner exhaust manifold that is clocked correctly for this set up!


    There are a couple dents, one in the chamber and one in the back pipe due to this setup being run with the B head pipe. They do not effect performance.


    Price is plus shipping.


    I had a head pipe quoted direct from Factory pipe for $310 a couple weeks ago to complete this set up.

    PM for pics Im having troubles with my photobucket account
    My ski:

    1986 Kawi X-2

    750 fresh, blaster chamber, 46mm sbn, aluminum fuel tank, supertrapp waterbox, full steering mods, etc.
  Today, 08:54 PM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: 750SX factory pipe chamber and accessories

    Pics



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
