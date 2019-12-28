|
|
-
1995 Kawasaki SS 750 Part Out
I am parting out a 1995 Kawasaki SS. Engine, pump, ebox, and stop switch are all gone. Hull is cracked and does not have a title or bill of sale. Just wanted to offer up any of the remaining parts to my fellow old school riders before cutting it up. Seat cover is cracked, but foam is still good - $35 plus shipping. Storage compartment cover is really nice - $30 plus shipping. Trim on rails are decent - $15 for any piece, plus shipping. Too many other parts to list, no request too small. I am willing to help anyone out who needs a part from this ski. Please message me if you need anything.
IMG_20191228_164114603_HDR.jpgIMG_20191228_164127101_HDR.jpg
