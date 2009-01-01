Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Photobucket fix! #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 29,928 Photobucket fix! Just wanted to throw this out there since there are so many useful threads here with dead photobucket images after PB's decision to be greedy. I wish I would have discovered this before I closed my PB account and lost hundreds of forum pictures that I posted.









Simply install this browser add-on and THEY'RE BAAAAACK. YOU ARE WELCOME This works for any photos that are blurred out by PB. It will not restore deleted pics.





Google Chrome:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/d...bifiaedg?hl=en



Firefox:

Firefox:

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fir...er/?src=search

its already gone for firefox

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

