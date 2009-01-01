Just wanted to throw this out there since there are so many useful threads here with dead photobucket images after PB's decision to be greedy. I wish I would have discovered this before I closed my PB account and lost hundreds of forum pictures that I posted.
Simply install this browser add-on and THEY'RE BAAAAACK. YOU ARE WELCOME
This works for any photos that are blurred out by PB. It will not restore deleted pics.
Google Chrome:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/d...bifiaedg?hl=en
Firefox:
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fir...er/?src=search