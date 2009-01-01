 Photobucket fix!
  Today, 02:32 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,928

    Photobucket fix!

    Just wanted to throw this out there since there are so many useful threads here with dead photobucket images after PB's decision to be greedy. I wish I would have discovered this before I closed my PB account and lost hundreds of forum pictures that I posted.


    Simply install this browser add-on and THEY'RE BAAAAACK. YOU ARE WELCOME

    This works for any photos that are blurred out by PB. It will not restore deleted pics.


    Google Chrome:
    https://chrome.google.com/webstore/d...bifiaedg?hl=en

    Firefox:
    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fir...er/?src=search
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 02:38 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 03:15 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    641

    Re: Photobucket fix!

    its already gone for firefox
    2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate
    1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer
    1989 Jetmate - 750SP dual carb, custom upholstery
  Today, 04:01 PM #3
    jusdpomme
    jusdpomme is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jusdpomme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    27
    Posts
    33

    Re: Photobucket fix!

    You can get this one for Firefox. I just tried it by activating/deactivating it on this page and it works for me on Firefox 71.0.
    '95 SPX
