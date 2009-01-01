I recently installed a 750 pump on my 550 conversion ski and noticed it had a little resistance when spinning the impeller compared to the one I pulled off my sxi. The one I pulled off my sxi spins freely while the other one I Installed on my conversion ski will not continue spinning, when I spin it by hand. Its not a significant resistance, but enough to stop it from continually spinning when I spin it by hand. Is this a problem or is there nothing to worry about? Thanks