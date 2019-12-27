Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 & 750 random parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 172 650 & 750 random parts 20191227_183445.jpg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 172 Re: 650 & 750 random parts Two 650 cylinders needs to be over sized. Two 650 crankshaft both spin free and smooth rods are straight. One crankshaft has the keyway broken in the tapered end. Haven't tried to remove it. 650 bed plate. 750 pump and nozzles. White ride plate from 750ssxi other is from 750 sts with reverse bucket. Step was for the ssxi. Stator is for 650 the back plate is broken and someone cut wires way to short for me. But was still functional before removed. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 172 Re: 650 & 750 random parts Excepting offers I have no use for any of it Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

