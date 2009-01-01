|
|
-
1979 Kawasaki JS440 more reliable electrical
Hi, I have been having way too many problems with my ski's electrical the problems include something wrong with either the CDI or the magneto/stator, as well as some really bad wiring from the previous owner. wondering if there is any way to make my machine more reliable either by modernizing the electrical, or re-wiring the entire thing.
Thank you in advanced,
B3FR4NK
