Thread: 2006 sxr 1100

2006 Hull Clean Title
Hull is in good shape and looks great. Had the top deck painted professionally in 2017.
Destroyer Front Sponsons
TBM Rear Sponsons
TBM Intake Grate
TBM Ride Plate
Jettrim Rail Caps - Glassed In
Jettrim Mats
Blowsion Bars/Finger Throttle/Bilge Switch
Stock 1100 Motor
ADA head - pump gas 172psi/hole
Judge Rear Waterbox
Jet Ski Solutions Ebox
Stock Carbs
Limited Slip 8.1 Gallon Aluminum Fuel Tank
Ebox + Battery Mounted to Tank
I honestly don’t know. I had a skat mag pump and DASA 48’s on it with a 145mm 15/20 impeller and it ran low 60’s with great low end. I would imagine upper 50’s now. Impeller is closer to stock sxr pitch.