 2006 sxr 1100
Thread: 2006 sxr 1100

  1. Today, 07:16 PM #1
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    32
    Posts
    351

    2006 sxr 1100

    2006 Hull Clean Title
    Hull is in good shape and looks great. Had the top deck painted professionally in 2017.
    Destroyer Front Sponsons
    TBM Rear Sponsons
    TBM Intake Grate
    TBM Ride Plate
    Jettrim Rail Caps - Glassed In
    Jettrim Mats
    Blowsion Bars/Finger Throttle/Bilge Switch


    Stock 1100 Motor
    ADA head - pump gas 172psi/hole
    Judge Rear Waterbox
    Jet Ski Solutions Ebox
    Stock Carbs
    Limited Slip 8.1 Gallon Aluminum Fuel Tank
    Ebox + Battery Mounted to Tank

    Located near Charlotte, NC

    $4500
    34D41AD1-E29D-428C-848D-E5634D8C34F5.jpegE98400E6-7634-4423-B258-BE2813743EB1.jpeg623AECC5-78E1-4820-947A-F5EDB09BC123.jpeg9EBBE2C0-787B-4F73-8D89-2D2C5049EC90.jpeg16AAE98D-759C-440C-B774-A2CF2D10A965.jpeg
    Last edited by Kempski; Today at 07:17 PM.
  2. Today, 08:46 PM #2
    redjsx650
    redjsx650 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    cape cod
    Posts
    125

    Re: 2006 sxr 1100

    what kind of speed you getting out of it ?
    Re: 2006 sxr 1100

    I honestly don’t know. I had a skat mag pump and DASA 48’s on it with a 145mm 15/20 impeller and it ran low 60’s with great low end. I would imagine upper 50’s now. Impeller is closer to stock sxr pitch.
