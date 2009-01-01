Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2006 sxr 1100 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 32 Posts 351 2006 sxr 1100 2006 Hull Clean Title

Hull is in good shape and looks great. Had the top deck painted professionally in 2017.

Destroyer Front Sponsons

TBM Rear Sponsons

TBM Intake Grate

TBM Ride Plate

Jettrim Rail Caps - Glassed In

Jettrim Mats

Blowsion Bars/Finger Throttle/Bilge Switch





Stock 1100 Motor

ADA head - pump gas 172psi/hole

Judge Rear Waterbox

Jet Ski Solutions Ebox

Stock Carbs

Limited Slip 8.1 Gallon Aluminum Fuel Tank

Ebox + Battery Mounted to Tank



Located near Charlotte, NC



$4500

what kind of speed you getting out of it ? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 32 Posts 351 Re: 2006 sxr 1100 I honestly don't know. I had a skat mag pump and DASA 48's on it with a 145mm 15/20 impeller and it ran low 60's with great low end. I would imagine upper 50's now. Impeller is closer to stock sxr pitch.

