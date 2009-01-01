 Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread
  Today, 06:12 PM
    Shawtown_USA
    Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread

    I need some advice. There is SO much info and what pipes are better, which are worse etc. I'm asking you to compare 3 pipes, taking into consideration my engine build, and let me know which you would prefer and WHY. I do NOT have the money to buy a factory pipe so lets just leave that alone. And I'm NOT going to sell the X2 and buy a Super Jet so lets leave that out as well. So, here's my 650 build:

    Sudco (red) 42mm carb with AM DG intake
    Jetsport high compression head (expect to have 170-180 psi when done)
    Factory diverted exhaust manifold
    Stock water box (may drill it)
    10/16 Hooker impeller

    Here are my pipe options:

    Coffman (3 piece)
    West Coast
    PJS (3 piece)


    What do you think?
  Today, 06:16 PM
    DeMan686
    Re: Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread

    Coffman
    Pjs
    West coast

    As I have all of these and finally got a factory b pipe for my X2.


