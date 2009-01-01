|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread
I need some advice. There is SO much info and what pipes are better, which are worse etc. I'm asking you to compare 3 pipes, taking into consideration my engine build, and let me know which you would prefer and WHY. I do NOT have the money to buy a factory pipe so lets just leave that alone. And I'm NOT going to sell the X2 and buy a Super Jet so lets leave that out as well. So, here's my 650 build:
Sudco (red) 42mm carb with AM DG intake
Jetsport high compression head (expect to have 170-180 psi when done)
Factory diverted exhaust manifold
Stock water box (may drill it)
10/16 Hooker impeller
Here are my pipe options:
Coffman (3 piece)
West Coast
PJS (3 piece)
What do you think?
-
I dream skis
Re: Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread
Coffman
Pjs
West coast
As I have all of these and finally got a factory b pipe for my X2.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules