Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 129 Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread I need some advice. There is SO much info and what pipes are better, which are worse etc. I'm asking you to compare 3 pipes, taking into consideration my engine build, and let me know which you would prefer and WHY. I do NOT have the money to buy a factory pipe so lets just leave that alone. And I'm NOT going to sell the X2 and buy a Super Jet so lets leave that out as well. So, here's my 650 build:



Sudco (red) 42mm carb with AM DG intake

Jetsport high compression head (expect to have 170-180 psi when done)

Factory diverted exhaust manifold

Stock water box (may drill it)

10/16 Hooker impeller



Here are my pipe options:



Coffman (3 piece)

West Coast

PJS (3 piece)





What do you think? #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 647 Re: Yet another 650 X2 Pipe Thread Coffman

Pjs

West coast



As I have all of these and finally got a factory b pipe for my X2.





