701 61x

Brand new sudco top end

Bored 1.5 over

Ported

Thrust innovations girdled head, 33cc 200 lb domes

Mariner factory pipe





Im having a baby so itís time to sell all my Jetski stuff



Open to offers or possible trade for pit bike if anyone has one



