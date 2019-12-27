Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New purchase! 99 Seadoo GSX LTD 951 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Plymouth, UK Age 24 Posts 11 New purchase! 99 Seadoo GSX LTD 951 Hey guys, just purchased another ski and want everyones opinions and what to check please as Im new to the dreaded 951 engine. It come from a really good owner who has looked after it above and beyond by the outset, the specs are;



122 hours



Full top end rebuild (+0.50) 15 hours ago



Bottom end checked and new end seals and counterbalance shaft oil.



Rebuilt rave valves



New battery (guaranteed)



New starter ( 2 year warranty)



Grey tempo fuel lines replaced



Premix



Rebuilt carbs (mikuni kits)



Rebuilt pump



New seal/bearing carrier



Rule bilge pump fitted with manual switch



Wear ring



Stainless prop



Hot hands kit



Hydro turf mats



Seadoo cover





I am really really happy with this purchase but always up for some tips and tricks!



Thanks guys!











