Hey guys, just purchased another ski and want everyones opinions and what to check please as Im new to the dreaded 951 engine. It come from a really good owner who has looked after it above and beyond by the outset, the specs are;

122 hours

Full top end rebuild (+0.50) 15 hours ago

Bottom end checked and new end seals and counterbalance shaft oil.

Rebuilt rave valves

New battery (guaranteed)

New starter ( 2 year warranty)

Grey tempo fuel lines replaced

Premix

Rebuilt carbs (mikuni kits)

Rebuilt pump

New seal/bearing carrier

Rule bilge pump fitted with manual switch

Wear ring

Stainless prop

Hot hands kit

Hydro turf mats

Seadoo cover


I am really really happy with this purchase but always up for some tips and tricks!

Thanks guys!





