Hey guys, just purchased another ski and want everyones opinions and what to check please as Im new to the dreaded 951 engine. It come from a really good owner who has looked after it above and beyond by the outset, the specs are;
122 hours
Full top end rebuild (+0.50) 15 hours ago
Bottom end checked and new end seals and counterbalance shaft oil.
Rebuilt rave valves
New battery (guaranteed)
New starter ( 2 year warranty)
Grey tempo fuel lines replaced
Premix
Rebuilt carbs (mikuni kits)
Rebuilt pump
New seal/bearing carrier
Rule bilge pump fitted with manual switch
Wear ring
Stainless prop
Hot hands kit
Hydro turf mats
Seadoo cover
I am really really happy with this purchase but always up for some tips and tricks!
Thanks guys!
