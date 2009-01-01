In the process of overhauling my 93 550 reed motor and need to rebuild the crank with new main bearings and would like to do connecting rods as well even though they check in spec. Checking out rod kits and pistons it seems there are more options with the earlier JS rod kits and pistons. Is there any reason I cant run the JS parts in my SX motor? I know the earlier pistons have a single ring versus 2 like the reed motor, but is that the only diff? Also does anyone have any good/bad feedback on the SBT pistons? I like that they have the coated skirts and domes. Have had not so great luck with Wiseco's in my MX bikes lately so would like to stay away from those. Thanks in advance!