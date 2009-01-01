Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 31 Posts 213 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback In the process of overhauling my 93 550 reed motor and need to rebuild the crank with new main bearings and would like to do connecting rods as well even though they check in spec. Checking out rod kits and pistons it seems there are more options with the earlier JS rod kits and pistons. Is there any reason I cant run the JS parts in my SX motor? I know the earlier pistons have a single ring versus 2 like the reed motor, but is that the only diff? Also does anyone have any good/bad feedback on the SBT pistons? I like that they have the coated skirts and domes. Have had not so great luck with Wiseco's in my MX bikes lately so would like to stay away from those. Thanks in advance! He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,046 Re: 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback I've used WSM pistons and had them coated. There are companies out there like Line2Line that offer the coating to any piston. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,882 Re: 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback crankshafts in the two engine interchange, the crank is really the only part that does, you could use either style piston in either engine but going to a singe ring is a step backwards in my opinion Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

