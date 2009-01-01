 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:00 PM #1
    Crankenstein
    Crankenstein is offline
    Frequent Poster Crankenstein's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    31
    Posts
    213

    550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback

    In the process of overhauling my 93 550 reed motor and need to rebuild the crank with new main bearings and would like to do connecting rods as well even though they check in spec. Checking out rod kits and pistons it seems there are more options with the earlier JS rod kits and pistons. Is there any reason I cant run the JS parts in my SX motor? I know the earlier pistons have a single ring versus 2 like the reed motor, but is that the only diff? Also does anyone have any good/bad feedback on the SBT pistons? I like that they have the coated skirts and domes. Have had not so great luck with Wiseco's in my MX bikes lately so would like to stay away from those. Thanks in advance!
    He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:58 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    56
    Posts
    9,046

    Re: 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback

    I've used WSM pistons and had them coated. There are companies out there like Line2Line that offer the coating to any piston.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:29 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,882

    Re: 550SX Piston and connecting rod compatability. SBT piston feedback

    crankshafts in the two engine interchange, the crank is really the only part that does, you could use either style piston in either engine but going to a singe ring is a step backwards in my opinion
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. WFO Speedracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 