Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stx1100 mysterious metal plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Florida Posts 2 Stx1100 mysterious metal plate I heard this rattle in back of my 97 Stx1100 and found an 8X8 metal plate laying in the back. I am the second owner and ski has been like mint condition. Anyone know where it might have come from? I have looked at hull schematics and could not find anything like this. Thought I might have gone under water box but does not seem to fit there. Anyone know where it might go? Attached Images F6717B82-216E-47A7-AC90-61A3E3A69A6A.jpeg (2.92 MB, 10 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,046 Re: Stx1100 mysterious metal plate I'd there is glue or adhesive residue on it then it was a piece of ballast. Kawasaki used those on their skis in different areas so they would float level in the water. My SXI stand up ski has 3 of those in it. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

