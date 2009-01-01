Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for used or damaged Superjet front sponsons/tubbies #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 37 Posts 104 Looking for used or damaged Superjet front sponsons/tubbies Just as the title says, looking to find a set of front sponsons or tubbies for a 99 superjet, they could be damaged or just used (priced accordingly) let me know what you got (pics would be great) and what you want shipped to 58265,

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules