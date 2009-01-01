Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil pump bypass and adding oil plus new fuel lines help. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Florida Posts 4 Oil pump bypass and adding oil plus new fuel lines help. Ok, its been a couple of months since we bypassed the oil pump and took the tank out and hoping today to put the tank back in and put some oil in the tank. My questions are below since I had to order a new knob and get some new lines, time has passed and now needing to put it back together to fire it off.



Questions:



1. Since pump was bypassed I will be adding about a quart of oil to the oil tank. With that being said is there a way to be sure the valve is getting oil? I left the two big lines running to the motor from the tank and will cap the other so I don't lose oil from it. I capped the two little brass pieces and just want to make sure oil is getting there since I am guessing it will be gravity moving the oil from take to valve. How long should I wait to make sure oil is there in that cavity?



2. Tank was taken out to clean it and noticed the fuel pump tube is not in the best of shape but it will have to due since I don't have money for a new one and no gauge is fine since we ride with a boat that has fuel. My problem is that we forgot to note where the lines go from the knob to take as far as which is RES/OFF/On. Any help with that would be greatly appreciated. We will be mixing 40:1 from what I read that is a good number. The ski ran good just needed the take cleaned and I didn't want to risk a pump failure so that's why we did the above work.



1996

