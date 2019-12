Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 Dry Pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location Atlanta Georgia Posts 427 SXR 800 Dry Pipe Factory Pipe Dry Pipe for Kawasaki SXR 800. Has been powder coated red by the previous owner then it didnít get used. Comes with manifold, pipe, new orings, all mounts, one new Rhass mount, hood insert, instructions and jets. $400 plus you pay shipping. Iíd guess $50-$60 for shipping. Attached Images 2B0DA953-F04A-4EC2-B68A-94E874A26072.jpeg (2.59 MB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) MTRHEAD Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules