New to the jet ski sport
Hello, my name is Denny. I just bought my 1st jet ski; looking for some tips, advice or pointers. I got a great deal on an 06 Honda F12 Aquatrax turbo with 73 hours and a new trailer for $3500. I put a couple hours on it, and found out I had the infamous code 25/ECM issue. So Ill have to send my ECM to gen tune for repair. The riding thing Im comfortable with. But am looking for tips on routine care ect. I ride in fresh water lakes, do I need to rinse the water out with tap water? Any other things us newbies typically overlook? Thanks for any advice you can give me!!
