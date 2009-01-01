Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to the jet ski sport #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Bixby Posts 1 New to the jet ski sport Hello, my name is Denny. I just bought my 1st jet ski; looking for some tips, advice or pointers. I got a great deal on an 06 Honda F12 Aquatrax turbo with 73 hours and a new trailer for $3500. I put a couple hours on it, and found out I had the infamous code 25/ECM issue. So Ill have to send my ECM to gen tune for repair. The riding thing Im comfortable with. But am looking for tips on routine care ect. I ride in fresh water lakes, do I need to rinse the water out with tap water? Any other things us newbies typically overlook? Thanks for any advice you can give me!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

