Does any companies still make single carb 750 manifold for the mikuni Sbn 44mm 46mm or 48mm carbs. Or do I have to get a stock manifold for keihin carb and then use an adapter? I'm not a fan of adapters. One of my engines is a 10 bolt manifold and the other is a 12bolt manifold. If anyone has some old manifolds sitting around for single sbn carbs. I may be interested.I can find 650 manifolds everywhere but not for 750 and 800.

