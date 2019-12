Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 small pin rectifier #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 86 750 small pin rectifier Hello all,



I was ordering a new rectifier for my 750 small pin x2 today and wanted to make sure of a few things before I pull the trigger.



Symptoms

Whenever I plug a fuse into the ski it blows it immediately. I have looked over the e-box and don't see any visible shorts. I also looked over all the wires in the ski and don't see anything out of the ordinary. This leads me to believe the rectifier.



Is there anything else to check or does this seem to justify the problem I am having?



Best,



Noah #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 637 Re: 750 small pin rectifier did you check for shorts on the start/stop harness itself? Sounds like maybe youre arcing somewhere if it pops right away. Does the fuse blow when you hit start or when you plug it in? 2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

