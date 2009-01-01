Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Oregon Age 23 Posts 15 650sx help! 4.jpg5.jpg6.jpg7.jpgthumbnail.jpgthumbnail1.jpgthumbnail2.jpgthumbnail3.jpg

Have a 650sx is did a rebuild on and kinda gave up like 9/10ths through it. Got it running and called it good and would ride it and tune the carb as needed to get it dialed in. In that time i didn't ride my stock 650 at all so after riding that other ski i realized how much more this one is lacking especially in top end power. Not sure if its as much as it feels but feels like its a little slower out of the hole while the main difference feels like its 5-10 miles slower at WOT. Both cylinders are good for psi, but from one of the plugs it looks like there's a major lack of fuel and oil making it to the front cylinder. Put new plugs in it since the ones pictured have been the ones in it while constantly adjusting the carb but my other ski the plugs are close to the same as to how dark they are. Would this be from a leak somewhere, possibly on that side of the fuel intake? Replaced the reeds, and hooked up the fuel lines to old pictures of how it was before having to rebuild it. Please any help would be great!

