 Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50
  Today, 05:19 PM
    SF SJ RN
    Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    Prop is in as new condition. Used less than an hour before I sold my SXI Pro back in the day. There is no rubber grommet for the nose.
    it’s a KE-SC-I

    Only $50 plus pp and shipping in CONUS only.
  Today, 05:22 PM
    SF SJ RN
    Re: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    Prop is in as new condition. Only ran on my SXI Pro for an hour before I sold the ski, way back in the day.

    Only $50 plus PP Fees and shipping in CONUS
  Today, 05:23 PM
    Kawasaki750pro
    Re: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    Will this work on sxr?

  Today, 05:27 PM
    SF SJ RN
    Re: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    I believe it will. But please don’t trust me as I got out of Kawis years ago.

    Also, FYI only thing missing is the rubber nose grommet.
  Today, 05:39 PM
    SF SJ RN
    Re: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    Quote Originally Posted by Kawasaki750pro View Post
    Will this work on sxr?

    Sent from my SM-G960W using Tapatalk
    Here is a screen shot.
  Today, 05:44 PM
    Kawasaki750pro
    Re: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50

    Ok, so wont work but thanks

