Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location SoCal Posts 11 Solas Prop Like New 140mm, $50 Prop is in as new condition. Used less than an hour before I sold my SXI Pro back in the day. There is no rubber grommet for the nose.

it’s a KE-SC-I



Only $50 plus pp and shipping in CONUS only. Attached Images E7BE0C13-413C-41E0-B729-43481FD37289.jpeg (2.16 MB, 9 views)



Only $50 plus PP Fees and shipping in CONUS



Will this work on sxr?



I believe it will. But please don't trust me as I got out of Kawis years ago.

Also, FYI only thing missing is the rubber nose grommet.



Originally Posted by Kawasaki750pro Originally Posted by Will this work on sxr?

Attached Images 8369E012-1CA8-4B2B-A2BF-C9D5F787FD83.png (451.8 KB, 5 views)

Ok, so wont work but thanks



