 $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal
  1. Today, 03:38 PM #1
    CatRunner
    $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal

    Immaculate condition `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100. I bought it new and have babied it ever since as I am a mechanic, it has always been garaged and has it`s own genuine Custom Raider cover. It has recreation mod`s that keep it ultra reliable and is a Monster that runs hard on 93 octane. Mods include recreational cylinder and crankcase porting by a performance Yamaha dealer, R+D cylinder head 150 psi, Reed spacer, Riva performance CDI with adjustable rev limiter, RAD light weight flywheel, modified 38mm carbs, chokes removed, K+N air filters, Premix oil. Pro-tec intake grate, Pro-tec ride plate, Beach House adjustable sponsons, Yamaha splash guard, Solas impeller, pump polished of all blemishes. The top side white fibreglass is immaculate, the hull has normal scratches but no gouges because it was never beached always anchored and left floating. All the plastic is in perfect condition and not faded, the seat is perfect with no rips. 110 hours on the motor, meticulously maintained, New performance battery, and a roll around stand is included. Never in salt water, Title in hand fresh tags. $2500Raider3.jpgRaider2.jpgRaider1.jpgRaider4.jpgRaider5.jpgRaider7.jpgRaider8.jpgRaider6.jpgRaider9.jpgRaider10.jpg
  2. Today, 03:48 PM #2
    SxiPro
    Re: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal

    Almost 25 year old ski, looks like new. Props to you, man, for taking such great care of this thing.
  3. Today, 05:07 PM #3
    CatRunner
    Re: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal

    Yeah I have babied it all it`s life, always garaged, never in salt, and it looks flawless. It feels great to blow off newer skiis and it still gets the looks, kinda like an old muscle car.
  4. Today, 05:46 PM #4
    MrScudder
    Re: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal

    As a fellow raider owner, that is a thing of beauty! Jealous of the heads, so hard to find anything other than ada anymore...
