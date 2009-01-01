Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location Arcadia, Sunny Calli Posts 97 $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal Immaculate condition `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100. I bought it new and have babied it ever since as I am a mechanic, it has always been garaged and has it`s own genuine Custom Raider cover. It has recreation mod`s that keep it ultra reliable and is a Monster that runs hard on 93 octane. Mods include recreational cylinder and crankcase porting by a performance Yamaha dealer, R+D cylinder head 150 psi, Reed spacer, Riva performance CDI with adjustable rev limiter, RAD light weight flywheel, modified 38mm carbs, chokes removed, K+N air filters, Premix oil. Pro-tec intake grate, Pro-tec ride plate, Beach House adjustable sponsons, Yamaha splash guard, Solas impeller, pump polished of all blemishes. The top side white fibreglass is immaculate, the hull has normal scratches but no gouges because it was never beached always anchored and left floating. All the plastic is in perfect condition and not faded, the seat is perfect with no rips. 110 hours on the motor, meticulously maintained, New performance battery, and a roll around stand is included. Never in salt water, Title in hand fresh tags. $2500Raider3.jpgRaider2.jpgRaider1.jpgRaider4.jpgRaider5.jpgRaider7.jpgRaider8.jpgRaider6.jpgRaider9.jpgRaider10.jpg

Modded `95 Raider

Stroked `92 Seadoo XP

Hardcore Raider Forum #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,424 Re: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal Almost 25 year old ski, looks like new. Props to you, man, for taking such great care of this thing. Changes aren't permanent, but change is. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location Arcadia, Sunny Calli Posts 97 Re: $2500 `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100 Immaculate SoCal Yeah I have babied it all it`s life, always garaged, never in salt, and it looks flawless. It feels great to blow off newer skiis and it still gets the looks, kinda like an old muscle car. Modded `95 Raider

Stroked `92 Seadoo XP

As a fellow raider owner, that is a thing of beauty! Jealous of the heads, so hard to find anything other than ada anymore...

