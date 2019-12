Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fitting Blaster Chamber - Which Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 26 Posts 38 Fitting Blaster Chamber - Which Factory Pipe I'm building out my X2 this winter and want to hear about which factory head pipe version fits best with the blaster chamber, "A" or "B"?



I heard that the B Pipe is a better fit for the chamber because it sits lower, but not sure. I'm trying to avoid denting the chamber if at all possible, so I'd buy a B pipe if that's a better fit vs the kawi one. Couldn't find any posts that answered this one.



