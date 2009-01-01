1997 Yamaha SuperJet 701cc Twin 38mm Mikuni Carb Ported Pump Gas Stand-Up Ski with Premium Components:

Factory B Mod Exhaust Pipe/Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors

Exhaust Manifold & Head Pipe ported to 50mm/Chokes removed from Mikuni Carbs

62T Raider Cylinder Block mild Porting/ 130psi each Cylinder/Lower than Stock due to Taller Exhaust Ports

(You can add Aftermarket Head or mill Stock 62T Head to increase Compression & Bottom End Power)

Jet Dynamics Ride Plate/Watercross of Texas Double-Scoop Intake Grate

Skat-Trak New 10-18 Stainless Steel Impeller/ProWatercraft Racing Rear Sponsons/DIY Mid-Sponsons

Hydro-Turf Mat/Riva Racing Chin Pad

Reliable fast and fun ski for Wave-Jumping, Free Riding and Racing. Freshwater Ski.

$3900 CASH only. Title on Hand. Dolly NOT Included. No Trailer. No Trades.







