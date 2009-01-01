|
Yamaha SuperJet 701 Twin Carb - $3900 (Cypress, TX)
1997 Yamaha SuperJet 701cc Twin 38mm Mikuni Carb Ported Pump Gas Stand-Up Ski with Premium Components:
Factory B Mod Exhaust Pipe/Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors
Exhaust Manifold & Head Pipe ported to 50mm/Chokes removed from Mikuni Carbs
62T Raider Cylinder Block mild Porting/ 130psi each Cylinder/Lower than Stock due to Taller Exhaust Ports
(You can add Aftermarket Head or mill Stock 62T Head to increase Compression & Bottom End Power)
Jet Dynamics Ride Plate/Watercross of Texas Double-Scoop Intake Grate
Skat-Trak New 10-18 Stainless Steel Impeller/ProWatercraft Racing Rear Sponsons/DIY Mid-Sponsons
Hydro-Turf Mat/Riva Racing Chin Pad
Reliable fast and fun ski for Wave-Jumping, Free Riding and Racing. Freshwater Ski.
$3900 CASH only. Title on Hand. Dolly NOT Included. No Trailer. No Trades.
