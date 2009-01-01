Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Kawi X2 750 mod central FL $2500 obo #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 636 1991 Kawi X2 750 mod central FL $2500 obo 13B4E4BE-1796-4D78-94B2-17BC92D14AA8.JPG



F5468EC2-490F-47D8-B167-32FAF017B67D.JPG



C2347840-D78F-4FA5-8C47-B07C673D49B7.JPG



IMG-0173.jpg



IMG-0181.jpg



IMG-0177.jpg1991 Kawasaki X2 (seat is not pictured but is included with a new black cover)



Big pin 750 engine



Dual SBN44 Mikuni carbs



R&D dominator intake manifold



ProK flame arrestors



R&D timing advancer



Westcoast waterbox



Westcoast exhaust manifold



Factory B pipe / Motoine madpower / Sato Engineering exhaust



Billet finger throttle



Ocean pro finned rideplate



Solas prop



Surf brace



New turf



New grips



Rule bilge pump







Overall ski looks great, clean title in hand. All electrical and plumbing is clean, neat and tidy and protected. No corners cut. Very hard pressed to find one with this many mods in this nice of condition for a similar price. Asking $2500 obo, I can ship anywhere. Again, the seat is being re-covered and is not in the pictures but it is included. Title in hand. 2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

