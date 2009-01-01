13B4E4BE-1796-4D78-94B2-17BC92D14AA8.JPG

IMG-0177.jpg1991 Kawasaki X2 (seat is not pictured but is included with a new black cover)

Big pin 750 engine

Dual SBN44 Mikuni carbs

R&D dominator intake manifold

ProK flame arrestors

R&D timing advancer

Westcoast waterbox

Westcoast exhaust manifold

Factory B pipe / Motoine madpower / Sato Engineering exhaust

Billet finger throttle

Ocean pro finned rideplate

Solas prop

Surf brace

New turf

New grips

Rule bilge pump



Overall ski looks great, clean title in hand. All electrical and plumbing is clean, neat and tidy and protected. No corners cut. Very hard pressed to find one with this many mods in this nice of condition for a similar price. Asking $2500 obo, I can ship anywhere. Again, the seat is being re-covered and is not in the pictures but it is included. Title in hand.