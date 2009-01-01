13B4E4BE-1796-4D78-94B2-17BC92D14AA8.JPG
IMG-0177.jpg1991 Kawasaki X2 (seat is not pictured but is included with a new black cover)
Big pin 750 engine
Dual SBN44 Mikuni carbs
R&D dominator intake manifold
ProK flame arrestors
R&D timing advancer
Westcoast waterbox
Westcoast exhaust manifold
Factory B pipe / Motoine madpower / Sato Engineering exhaust
Billet finger throttle
Ocean pro finned rideplate
Solas prop
Surf brace
New turf
New grips
Rule bilge pump
Overall ski looks great, clean title in hand. All electrical and plumbing is clean, neat and tidy and protected. No corners cut. Very hard pressed to find one with this many mods in this nice of condition for a similar price. Asking $2500 obo, I can ship anywhere. Again, the seat is being re-covered and is not in the pictures but it is included. Title in hand.