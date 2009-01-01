Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for 1989 UltraNautics JetStar Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location North East Georgia Posts 1 Looking for 1989 UltraNautics JetStar Parts Greetings all just got my wife a 1989 Ultranautics JetStar 1250. needing some parts.



1.Steering Linkage Boot Part#20-0515-077

2.Forward/Reverse Cable 8` with eye 20-0515-061

3.Scoop 10-0513-115 (and screws)

4.Engine cover clamp 80-1250-314

5.Hinge for battery compartment cover 80-1250-313

6.Silencer case (carb air filter) 10-3012-649



if anybody has these parts contact me through this site.



Thanks

