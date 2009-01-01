|
Looking for 1989 UltraNautics JetStar Parts
Greetings all just got my wife a 1989 Ultranautics JetStar 1250. needing some parts.
1.Steering Linkage Boot Part#20-0515-077
2.Forward/Reverse Cable 8` with eye 20-0515-061
3.Scoop 10-0513-115 (and screws)
4.Engine cover clamp 80-1250-314
5.Hinge for battery compartment cover 80-1250-313
6.Silencer case (carb air filter) 10-3012-649
if anybody has these parts contact me through this site.
Thanks
Tom
