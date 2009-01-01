|
|
-
Yamaha FX-1 suddenly not starting
Hi all!
I've got a Yamaha fx-1 that was running fine, I stored it for about a month without winterizing it and when I tried to start.it again it didn't work. There was some mild rust on some bolts.
The only electric problem I found before is that I had to push hard on the start button to get it running, and it didn't seem purely physical, there was something electrical going on.
So far I've done this:
-Charged the battery
- Inspected the fuse box (or e box) and there was some rust but on the bottom side, the wires seemed fine.
- Replaced fuse
- Tested the bilge pump bridging on the fuse connector and it worked fine, but didn't work through the normal circuit.
So far it's as dead as ebony, any ideas?
Last edited by nikoleman; Today at 09:57 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- nikoleman
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules