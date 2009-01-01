Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX-1 suddenly not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Argentina Age 34 Posts 24 Yamaha FX-1 suddenly not starting Hi all!



I've got a Yamaha fx-1 that was running fine, I stored it for about a month without winterizing it and when I tried to start.it again it didn't work. There was some mild rust on some bolts.



The only electric problem I found before is that I had to push hard on the start button to get it running, and it didn't seem purely physical, there was something electrical going on.



So far I've done this:

-Charged the battery

- Inspected the fuse box (or e box) and there was some rust but on the bottom side, the wires seemed fine.

- Replaced fuse

- Tested the bilge pump bridging on the fuse connector and it worked fine, but didn't work through the normal circuit.



So far it's as dead as ebony, any ideas? Last edited by nikoleman; Today at 09:57 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) nikoleman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules