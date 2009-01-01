 Yamaha FX-1 suddenly not starting
    nikoleman
    Yamaha FX-1 suddenly not starting

    Hi all!

    I've got a Yamaha fx-1 that was running fine, I stored it for about a month without winterizing it and when I tried to start.it again it didn't work. There was some mild rust on some bolts.

    The only electric problem I found before is that I had to push hard on the start button to get it running, and it didn't seem purely physical, there was something electrical going on.

    So far I've done this:
    -Charged the battery
    - Inspected the fuse box (or e box) and there was some rust but on the bottom side, the wires seemed fine.
    - Replaced fuse
    - Tested the bilge pump bridging on the fuse connector and it worked fine, but didn't work through the normal circuit.

    So far it's as dead as ebony, any ideas?
