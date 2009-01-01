|
May have just destroyed my hull
So I started assembly of my second 550 after just finishing my first build. Repainted both hulls and was putting in drive shaft and pump. I noticed the original plastic cooling line was blocked. ( I add a second SS line for dual cooling) . First I tried just cleaning it at the ends where it had build up, but that didnt work so I tried blowing compressed air through it to clear it. I heard a loud pop. And when I flipped it over to see what happen. I noticed a large crack in the tray area. Air leaked some how into the hull and blew it out. Not sure what happened if the line burst or had a leak in hull. I think I can salvage newly painted hull. The fiberglass repair will be under hydro turf, and I will just abandone line and run a new line thru hull. It doesnt appear to cracked the hull anywhere else that I can tell. Im just concerned that water will seep into hull and soak the foam and hull will be junk . Just a warning to anyone with a blocked bilge or cooling line that your taking a risk of doing catastrophic damage blowing high pressure through a completely blocked line. Has anyone ever experienced this before
