 May have just destroyed my hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    36

    May have just destroyed my hull

    So I started assembly of my second 550 after just finishing my first build. Repainted both hulls and was putting in drive shaft and pump. I noticed the original plastic cooling line was blocked. ( I add a second SS line for dual cooling) . First I tried just cleaning it at the ends where it had build up, but that didnt work so I tried blowing compressed air through it to clear it. I heard a loud pop. And when I flipped it over to see what happen. I noticed a large crack in the tray area. Air leaked some how into the hull and blew it out. Not sure what happened if the line burst or had a leak in hull. I think I can salvage newly painted hull. The fiberglass repair will be under hydro turf, and I will just abandone line and run a new line thru hull. It doesnt appear to cracked the hull anywhere else that I can tell. Im just concerned that water will seep into hull and soak the foam and hull will be junk . Just a warning to anyone with a blocked bilge or cooling line that your taking a risk of doing catastrophic damage blowing high pressure through a completely blocked line. Has anyone ever experienced this before
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:47 PM #2
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    31
    Posts
    110

    Re: May have just destroyed my hull

    pics?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:06 PM #3
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    36

    Re: May have just destroyed my hull

    485364B1-5317-4286-AAD9-0157EB719AAE.jpeg04490755-9FD8-4DDF-821D-96D4CEC14546.jpeg18EAAE9C-DDC6-4334-91E7-DD3EE139988B.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 