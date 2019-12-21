Originally Posted by Racer-X
So the battery was put on charge to see if it could be resurrected.
I used my b1's battery and discovered that the extra stop switch activated the gauge and ecu. I guess a replacement for the security remote that went missing?
Also this was discovered...

Yes, 861 hours.
I was a bit disappointed and thought that I had bought a pipe of POS parts.
Anyway I carried in fiddling.
The weird air filter box was removed along with the rusty stainless steel mounting brackets.

Whilst removing the air box I discovered a lot of DIY electrical wire repairs and unnecessary rubber tape and wires that could be shortened.

Also while I was fiddling with the wires I discovered that the main relay that powers the fuel puand multifunction gauge had been 'repaired' in the past.
Pins soldered back in etc.
Long story short, I had somehow made the relay stop working.
So I had to spend 3 days checking wiring diagrams and I wired in a 40a really to power those circuits.
I dug up a (I think) Mercury outboard kill switch.
I wired this all up and tested it a few times and it worked.
I had tried to run the ski as I bought it but it was not starting.
It need some fuel then it started and ran surprisingly well.
Then I messed up the wiring as described above and it would not start for the 3 days I was playing.
Then my slightly better diy fix worked.

