 Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe - Page 2
  Today, 03:48 AM #11
    Re: Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe

    Quote Originally Posted by Racer-X View Post
    So the battery was put on charge to see if it could be resurrected.

    I used my b1's battery and discovered that the extra stop switch activated the gauge and ecu. I guess a replacement for the security remote that went missing?

    Also this was discovered...

    Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
    Yes, 861 hours.

    I was a bit disappointed and thought that I had bought a pipe of POS parts.


    Anyway I carried in fiddling.

    The weird air filter box was removed along with the rusty stainless steel mounting brackets.

    Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:53 AM #12
    Re: Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe

    Whilst removing the air box I discovered a lot of DIY electrical wire repairs and unnecessary rubber tape and wires that could be shortened.



    Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:59 AM #13
    Re: Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe

    Also while I was fiddling with the wires I discovered that the main relay that powers the fuel puand multifunction gauge had been 'repaired' in the past.

    Pins soldered back in etc.

    Long story short, I had somehow made the relay stop working.

    So I had to spend 3 days checking wiring diagrams and I wired in a 40a really to power those circuits.

    I dug up a (I think) Mercury outboard kill switch.

    I wired this all up and tested it a few times and it worked.


    I had tried to run the ski as I bought it but it was not starting.

    It need some fuel then it started and ran surprisingly well.

    Then I messed up the wiring as described above and it would not start for the 3 days I was playing.

    Then my slightly better diy fix worked.



    Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk
