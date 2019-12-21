Results 11 to 13 of 13 Thread: Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe #11 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Port Elizabeth, South Africa Age 36 Posts 23 Re: Project POS: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe Originally Posted by Racer-X Originally Posted by



I used my b1's battery and discovered that the extra stop switch activated the gauge and ecu. I guess a replacement for the security remote that went missing?



Also this was discovered...



I was a bit disappointed and thought that I had bought a pipe of POS parts.





Anyway I carried in fiddling.



The weird air filter box was removed along with the rusty stainless steel mounting brackets.



Whilst removing the air box I discovered a lot of DIY electrical wire repairs and unnecessary rubber tape and wires that could be shortened.







Also while I was fiddling with the wires I discovered that the main relay that powers the fuel puand multifunction gauge had been 'repaired' in the past.



Pins soldered back in etc.



Long story short, I had somehow made the relay stop working.



So I had to spend 3 days checking wiring diagrams and I wired in a 40a really to power those circuits.



I dug up a (I think) Mercury outboard kill switch.



I wired this all up and tested it a few times and it worked.





I had tried to run the ski as I bought it but it was not starting.



It need some fuel then it started and ran surprisingly well.



Then I messed up the wiring as described above and it would not start for the 3 days I was playing.



Then my slightly better diy fix worked.







