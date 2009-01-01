Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Good deal or no? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Oklahoma Age 30 Posts 1 Good deal or no? Looking at a pair of skis on FB marketplace nearby. One is a 2005 Yamaha VX110 sport other is a 2004 Polaris 700.



polaris has a blown motor. Yamaha supposedly ran last summer but they didnt take it out this summer. Its missing the nose bumper but other then that it looks acceptable from pictures. Comes with tandem trailer. Theyre asking $1500 for both. I think I could get them for $1000 as the owners are desperate to just get rid of them. Seems like pretty low risk for 1,000 as id imagine the trailer and parts are worth more then that anyway. What do you guys think? I know its limited info but would it be worth the risk for $1000? #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 635 Re: Good deal or no? Pass 2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

1989 Jetmate - 750SP dual carb, custom upholstery #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,788 Re: Good deal or no? If you can put a battery in the Yamaha and crank it over I'd chance it. Otherwise, nope. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 658 Re: Good deal or no? You are the only one who can say if they are worth it to you. If you think about the following questions, and be honest with yourself, you will arrive at an answer that is right for you.



Are you going to do all of the work yourself or do you have to pay someone to do it?



Do you have the skills to do all of the work that will be required?



If you have the skills, do you have the time to devote to getting them running really well and reliable?



Do you have adequate work space to have two boats apart until you get then all back together?



Is your time better spent working on these, or using the ones you already have?



