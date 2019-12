Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman pipe and manifold #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,176 Coffman pipe and manifold Nice superjet / fx1 Coffman pipe and manifold. Over all good shape, comes with everything in photos, as well as some hardware not shown.



Will need a new rubber bushing for the top mount, old one will be sent with pipe, but is wore out.



Asking 500 shipped for the whole set up.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules