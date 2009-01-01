Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 swap prop ideas #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 106 650 swap prop ideas Got a 550sx hull, 750 pump conversion, 650 motor.



Ported, coffman pipe, 180psi, advanced timing, mariner WB. We are setting this up for buoy racing. Whats a good prop to go with? Guy that races in our vintage class is using a 9/17 Hooker, but hes on stock motor with coffman.

Re: 650 swap prop ideas

Hooker 9/15 or 10/16. In running a hooker 9/15 with a ported sp750, 185psi, and blaster Ltd chamber in an x2 and the impeller feels great. Should be more than enough with your setup



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

