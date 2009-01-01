 650 swap prop ideas
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:41 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    31
    Posts
    106

    650 swap prop ideas

    Got a 550sx hull, 750 pump conversion, 650 motor.

    Ported, coffman pipe, 180psi, advanced timing, mariner WB. We are setting this up for buoy racing. Whats a good prop to go with? Guy that races in our vintage class is using a 9/17 Hooker, but hes on stock motor with coffman.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:05 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,330

    Re: 650 swap prop ideas

    Hooker 9/15 or 10/16. In running a hooker 9/15 with a ported sp750, 185psi, and blaster Ltd chamber in an x2 and the impeller feels great. Should be more than enough with your setup
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 