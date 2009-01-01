|
650 swap prop ideas
Got a 550sx hull, 750 pump conversion, 650 motor.
Ported, coffman pipe, 180psi, advanced timing, mariner WB. We are setting this up for buoy racing. Whats a good prop to go with? Guy that races in our vintage class is using a 9/17 Hooker, but hes on stock motor with coffman.
Re: 650 swap prop ideas
Hooker 9/15 or 10/16. In running a hooker 9/15 with a ported sp750, 185psi, and blaster Ltd chamber in an x2 and the impeller feels great. Should be more than enough with your setup
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
