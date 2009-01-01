 WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951
  Today, 10:47 AM
    superstock1986
    WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    Looking for a set of rinaldi reeds for a 951.

    Thanks
  Today, 11:03 AM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    Have a set , can ship today. Do you need spacers as well. Also have a set of milled intakes. Any or all. Lmk
    Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 11:05 AM.
  Today, 11:04 AM
    superstock1986
    Re: WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    Yes I do please PM price


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:08 AM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    Pm sent
  Today, 11:17 AM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    Been saving for a project.KIMG1306.JPG
  Today, 11:19 AM
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: WTB rinaldi' reeds for 951

    I you need the space you can mill the intakes 10mm and use the stock hardware
