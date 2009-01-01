|
|
-
Fuel octane needed for ADA head
Have a new ADA head with 34cc domes. Right now stock compression is 160. I'm guessing with the new head, I will be at 185. Highest octane fuel here in Thailand is 95 RON. Will be ok ? Motor is stock now except for stock exhaust mod. Is it possible to run a stock head gasket along with the rings in the ADA head to lower compression ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- john zigler
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules