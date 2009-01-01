Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel octane needed for ADA head #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location Kanchanaburi, Thailand Age 57 Posts 177 Fuel octane needed for ADA head Have a new ADA head with 34cc domes. Right now stock compression is 160. I'm guessing with the new head, I will be at 185. Highest octane fuel here in Thailand is 95 RON. Will be ok ? Motor is stock now except for stock exhaust mod. Is it possible to run a stock head gasket along with the rings in the ADA head to lower compression ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) john zigler Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules