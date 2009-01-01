Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 build - need opinions forn the pros #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Saskatchewan Age 22 Posts 10 701 build - need opinions forn the pros Hi everyone,

Hope everyone is doing good,

So basically gonna explain what 701 build i have in mind (which will be going into an X2(will post pics and build thread once done.) But basically need all the everyone who knows and builds 701s better than me to see what you all think. (Done lots of rebuild on stock motors but never done a performance motor.)

So i was thinking as follows:



- 61x 701, forged wiseco pistons, ada girdled pump gas 185lb head, 40mm mukini, carbon reeds,coffman pipe,lightweight flywheel. Stock everything else. (Not sure on water box yet but may go with the rad dudes one.



Basically want something thatll rev up quick for freestyle (hence trying to keep all rotating mass light), want to keep pump gas as itd keep it convenient (but will race gas is i have to). And want to stay single carb no matter what.

So yeah any advice or recommendations 100% welcome as ive never done a performance build before.

