Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Exhaust Manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 26 Posts 33 650 Exhaust Manifold WTB a 650 style exhaust manifold. Ideally westcoast, PJS, or Factory brands maybe, what you got? I might need a stock diverter manifold as well for another build.



Need something that can be bored out larger than 42mm for 750 pipe. Going on an X2 with blaster Chamber 750sxi pro, 750ssxi, X2, 440/750 conversion, 650sx, 750sx

