have a 96 gsx, supposedly had everything done last winter, jet pump oil, full engine rebuild, carb rebuild, but i cant find the maintenance chart or whats supposed to be done for maintenance anywhere, ive downloaded the service manual but its just a supplement for the gsx and only covers a few things, i noticed a grease nipple on the "flywheel" at the pto end that the driveshaft goes onto, does this just grease a splined shaft or does this grease the crank bearings ? how often should i grease that ? my boot is also torn so ill be replacing that this winter along with some other small things i noticed, mostly just want to go over all the maintenance items so i dont run into issues this summer



for the fuel issue in the title, when i have my fuel selector on reserve it runs mint, run all day no problems, if i put it on its regular on setting it runs fine until you hit some waves or try to give it more then half throttle then it starts to starve for fuel and die, is there a tube in the tank that could be rotted out ?

