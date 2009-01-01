Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx rung slow compared to stock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Oregon Age 23 Posts 12 650sx rung slow compared to stock Have a 650sx I rebuilt this past summer and made nice, but after months of messing with the carb dialing it in I kinda gave up. It's got a west coast pipe on it, and lots of other after market parts, like carb. It has a primer set up too. Thing is I have one that's stock and easily outperforms the one I rebuilt no problem. Got the transitions of power close with highs and lows, but top end its completely lacking and at WOT it doesnt sound right and is far slower than my stock one. No shops around me will even touch them though. My stator wasnt in great shape when I put it in and just lined up the line on it to the one on the crankcase for timing. Its does run fine though, doesnt randomly shut off ever. Also the water that comes out the pisser isnt much, but hard to compare the two when ones a totally different set up. What steps should I go through to diagnose because it sucks having a pretty looking ski but ride the ugly one cause it just runs far better Last edited by joinmycreed; Today at 05:10 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,870 Re: 650sx rung slow compared to stock what do the spark plugs look like and what jets are in the carb, 650SX carb jetting is widely known. I can just about spit it off off the top of my head. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Re: 650sx rung slow compared to stock
Same impeller in both skis?

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

