Have a 650sx I rebuilt this past summer and made nice, but after months of messing with the carb dialing it in I kinda gave up. It's got a west coast pipe on it, and lots of other after market parts, like carb. It has a primer set up too. Thing is I have one that's stock and easily outperforms the one I rebuilt no problem. Got the transitions of power close with highs and lows, but top end its completely lacking and at WOT it doesnt sound right and is far slower than my stock one. No shops around me will even touch them though. My stator wasnt in great shape when I put it in and just lined up the line on it to the one on the crankcase for timing. Its does run fine though, doesnt randomly shut off ever. Also the water that comes out the pisser isnt much, but hard to compare the two when ones a totally different set up. What steps should I go through to diagnose because it sucks having a pretty looking ski but ride the ugly one cause it just runs far better