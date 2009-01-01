 38 mm carb vs 44mm carb
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:13 AM #1
    sloan_william@msn.com
    sloan_william@msn.com is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    Kanchanaburi, Thailand
    Age
    57
    Posts
    174

    38 mm carb vs 44mm carb

    Have a X2, stock except for high commperssion head , ( pump gas), and did the stick exhaust mod. Was thinking of installing a 44 SBN carb. Will I see any benefit with this ? Or should I maybe do a impeller first.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:55 AM #2
    YamasakiFord
    YamasakiFord is online now
    PWCToday Newbie YamasakiFord's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    3 Rivers, MI
    Posts
    24

    Re: 38 mm carb vs 44mm carb

    Imho, installing a impeller, like a skat 15.5, will have more noticeable improvement. Especially if you have a worn stocker. Then the 44. But both are great upgrades.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 