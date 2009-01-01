|
|
-
38 mm carb vs 44mm carb
Have a X2, stock except for high commperssion head , ( pump gas), and did the stick exhaust mod. Was thinking of installing a 44 SBN carb. Will I see any benefit with this ? Or should I maybe do a impeller first.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 38 mm carb vs 44mm carb
Imho, installing a impeller, like a skat 15.5, will have more noticeable improvement. Especially if you have a worn stocker. Then the 44. But both are great upgrades.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules