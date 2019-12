Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Price check #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location minnesota Posts 11 X2 Price check Iím looking at purchasing a X2. Iím not very technical so I just want something that runs and is reliable. I can do any body work myself. What should I expect to Pay? Any leads? #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 634 Re: X2 Price check Stock in good shape you can expect to pay 1500-2000 depending on the year. They are not very fun in stock form (in my opinion)



Something that is fast with good parts and tastefully done mods will be around 3000. 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



