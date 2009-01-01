Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture WVT700T weak spark, no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location California Posts 1 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture WVT700T weak spark, no start Initial problem: Venture shows 129 hours currently (I purchased from an older man that said he was tired of storing it for his daughter and at that time it had 79 hours on it and was garage kept with original Yamaha cover and the whole machine looked immaculate; like it had hardly ever been banked on the shore). It has ran like a top for several years. It started instantly on the first try every time except when I would break it out each summer for its first run and then would have to crank a bit. Until the day it quit starting, it would still top out at 44 mph (45 mph is Yamaha's listing speed).



One trip to the lake, as always, I backed it down the ramp, started it up out of the water for a minute to make sure it was good to go, set my wife on the machine, and backed her into the lake. At that moment it would not start and has never started ever since (that was 2 years ago).



I replaced (over time):

- Ignition Coil

- Coil Wires and Boots

- Voltage Regulator

- CDI Unit (2 different times, both after market types)

- Purchased a used, but said to be fully functioning, complete replacement electrical box



I'm still not getting a spark that will jump more than 2mm and even then it's very erratic



I tested the stator, ohms as well as output voltages under cranking conditions (I verified these numbers against the Yamaha Manaul & Clymer manual.



I have 156 psi and 167 psi compression in the two cylinders



I meticulously rebuilt the 2 Mikuni carbs * Side question: Could someone tell me if these can be primed or how to tell if they are getting fuel?



I did ohms testing on the 4 different cdi units I now have possession of as per the manual's specifications. My reading do not come out anywhere close to the readings in the manual. However; all 4 cdi units (2 of which are OEM) show very similar readings when compared to each other.



There are no longer any OEM electrical boxes that I can find anywhere. I'm at a loss of what to do next. I feel something cheesy simple has occurred and I have only made it more complicated. I was hoping for some advice on how to proceed? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules