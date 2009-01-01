Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waverunner FX1100 turns over but wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location House Age 42 Posts 4 Waverunner FX1100 turns over but wont start Hi,

i have very weird issue, the jet started having hard time to start, then after 10 tries i does start

and rides full speed with no problem, when i put to idle or slow speed it works for a while then dies.



that was before, now out of water just turn over and wont start anymore.

I changed the sparks also new battery, i tried different coils, same same very nice and powerful turn over form the starter but no start.



I checked the injectors they were spraying, however when turn over with no sparks, there is no fuel in the cylinders, at least should smell like fuel but is not .



The most funny thing is when i remove 2 and 3 Sparks out and the jet starts, of course rough because is running on two cylinders, but it starts...



what can be going wrong here?



