Hi,
i have very weird issue, the jet started having hard time to start, then after 10 tries i does start
and rides full speed with no problem, when i put to idle or slow speed it works for a while then dies.

that was before, now out of water just turn over and wont start anymore.
I changed the sparks also new battery, i tried different coils, same same very nice and powerful turn over form the starter but no start.

I checked the injectors they were spraying, however when turn over with no sparks, there is no fuel in the cylinders, at least should smell like fuel but is not .

The most funny thing is when i remove 2 and 3 Sparks out and the jet starts, of course rough because is running on two cylinders, but it starts...

what can be going wrong here?

Thank you in advance....