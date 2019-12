Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bigger Bore on a 701 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Saskatchewan Age 22 Posts 4 Bigger Bore on a 701 Hey everyone

Just 2 quick questions about the 61x 701 motor and bore, so for my build im using a 701 and will he buying a new set of pistons and running an ada 185lbs girled head.

So 1. Can i simply get the 701 jugs bored or do they have liners. 2. How much of an over bore would be ideally suited for someone who wants to stay running pump gas?

you can bore them from 82-84mm. (754cc) You will need to see what they are currently at before boring them. If they have already been bored to 84mm you will need to get new sleeves or a new cylinder.

