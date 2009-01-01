|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
550/701 swap
I was given my first 550, just a few months before SBT came out with their Yamasaki edition. They completely remade 550 with a 701, new paint new everything, and introduced the RHAAS Engine conversion kit.
I cannot find anything about this article now, would love to read it again, and check out all of the photos.
What I really need to find out is what do we use for a water box?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules