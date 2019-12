Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: OEM 440/550 Flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 113 OEM 440/550 Flywheel KAWASAKI Jet Ski JS 440 550 550SX OEM Flywheel. Condition is Used.



This flywheel looks to be in great shape and came off a running 1985 JS550. I’m parting out the last few remaining items off that engine.



$75 shipped to the lower 48 or make an offer! All reasonable offers considered!



This is also listed on eBay but without free shipping or my PWCtoday “discount.”



