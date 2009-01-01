So in winter 1998 when I was only 35 yrs old I decided over the winter I would rebuild my 1987 550 I bought new as a young lad, and learned to ride and race in Phoenix Az. Area. Right at the what I think were the peak years of jet skiing.watching all pros at lake havasu. I rode it hard for 11 years all over the country while I moved from place to place and got married and had kids. Then as some of you know life just seems to take over. Buying a house and raising 2 boys changing jobs, so on and so on. Before you know its 2019. 21 yrs had past. I had plan to get started on it many times in the past but life just kept getting in the way again. But this spring I sold my sailboat and didnt know what I was going to do to get back on the water, then it hit me,its finally time to get it done. So I dragged it out of my shed after all those years. A bare hull in primer and boxes of parts. So I just got it done today and pored gas in it and fired it up for the first time since I was 35(Im 56 now). I hope I can remember how to ride it. But its winter here in Ny and Im going to have to wait until spring. Looks like I got to wait a little longer