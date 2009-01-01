 Longest build ever 21 yrs in waiting
  Today, 07:24 PM
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    32

    Longest build ever 21 yrs in waiting

    So in winter 1998 when I was only 35 yrs old I decided over the winter I would rebuild my 1987 550 I bought new as a young lad, and learned to ride and race in Phoenix Az. Area. Right at the what I think were the peak years of jet skiing.watching all pros at lake havasu. I rode it hard for 11 years all over the country while I moved from place to place and got married and had kids. Then as some of you know life just seems to take over. Buying a house and raising 2 boys changing jobs, so on and so on. Before you know its 2019. 21 yrs had past. I had plan to get started on it many times in the past but life just kept getting in the way again. But this spring I sold my sailboat and didnt know what I was going to do to get back on the water, then it hit me,its finally time to get it done. So I dragged it out of my shed after all those years. A bare hull in primer and boxes of parts. So I just got it done today and pored gas in it and fired it up for the first time since I was 35(Im 56 now). I hope I can remember how to ride it. But its winter here in Ny and Im going to have to wait until spring. Looks like I got to wait a little longer
  Today, 07:41 PM
    beerdart
    beerdart is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home beerdart's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    2,263

    Re: Longest build ever 21 yrs in waiting

    Very nice you need to race vintage in region 8.
  Today, 08:50 PM
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    51
    Posts
    563

    Re: Longest build ever 21 yrs in waiting

    Now that’s what I’m talkin about, looks great.

