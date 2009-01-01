Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wcwcc columbia river run six hundred teaser 2021 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 61 Posts 197 Blog Entries 1 Wcwcc columbia river run six hundred teaser 2021



2021 WCWCC Columbia River Run Six Hundred Plan The WCWCC is researching an amazing trip that would start in Portland Oregon and travel through the Columbia River to Idaho The trip is approx. 800 miles one way. There are many variables that we need to contend with, and our crew will carefully map out this route including scenic stops, fuel stops and overnight stays. There will be a fee associated with this ride to be determined at a later date. Ralph Perez an avid boater and navigator has traveled this river on a boat a few years ago. Ralph has mentioned that he would be part of the road crew for this event. As always Westside Media Group will cover this event from start to finish. The video will air on Amazon TV. West Coast Watercraft Club Community: https://www.wcwcc.com/ For more information contact: lewis@wcwcc.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/WestCoast.Jetski.PWC.CLUB/

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz56OiTrj3HEsb86SVcaPg?view_as=subscriber

https://www.instagram.com/stories/wcwcc_pwc/



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Club-in-Southern-California/



http://wcwcc.com/join/



Website:

www.wcwcc.com



